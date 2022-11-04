Between now and Nov. 15, United Grocery Outlet is raising funds to fight hunger in the commuity.
The Food Drive works by selling $5 food bags to go to someone in need.
In exchange, the store is giving the customer a $5 coupon redeemable off their next purchase of $30 or more.
United Grocery Outlet operates in six states.
The Fort Payne store located at 1000 DeKalb Plaza Blvd. SW is open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Is your business doing something to help those in need this holiday season? Let us know.
