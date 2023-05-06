Organizer Clara Washington ended the official National Day of Prayer service Thursday at the Rotary Pavillion by urging those gathered to continue to pray.
“We’re not going to end it here,” she said. “There are too many people crying out.”
She and others in attendance demonstrated that commitment, gathering around an individual to pray as the service was breaking up.
The Day of Prayer brought together people of many denominations and demographics with a common aim – to lift up their community and their country in prayer.
Washington offered some history of this day, started by President Harry S. Truman in 1954, after the nation’s three-year involvement in the Korean War.
“The reason they started it was because of a war,” she said, and it continued because “they found prayer changes things.”
The service opened with songs from Kathy Prater, and the reading of Psalms 24 by Ann Mason.
Then one after another people, most ministers, rose to pray for various groups, from homeless people to the leaders of the nation.
Logan LeGrande of Marked for Life Ministries, which helps those with substance abuse issues, those in poverty or homelessness prayed for them. Trinka Payton, who ministers to those in jail, prayed for those incarcerated and those who work with them.
Fort Payne High School teacher Laura Hill prayed for students and faculty, and FPHS junior Danali Richardson offered a rousing prayer for her community.
Pastor Leaanne Pendergrass of the Calabama Lebanon Revival Center, David Mitchell of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church, O.J. Ford of Collins Chapel Church, and Carlos Stanton of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church were among ministers offering prayers.
Pastor Walter Watson of New Vision Ministries, Don Hunton of Lookout Mountain Cowboy Church, and Margarita Favela Moreno, and Colton Penrod of Church of the Vine offered up prayers, as did Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and Charles Martin, representing all branches of the U.S. military.
There was music as well, from Carol Todd, the Gilberts from Trinity Holiness Church in Hokes Bluff, and instrumentalists Isaiah, Josiah, and Rebekah Hrenyk and Jenny Stephens from Hammondville Church of God 7th Day. Pastor Wayne Hrenyk offered prayer as well.
Early in the service and again as it drew to a close, Shofar horns were blown by Denise White and the Rev. Jorge Diaz of Ministerio Evangelistico in Florida.
The two did not know each other before Thursday’s service.
They came together from different churches, walks of life, and even different states, to sound the call during the service, just as those attending came together to prayer for many things, including the unifying of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.