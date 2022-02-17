Courts warn citizens of extortion phone scam

The Ninth Judicial Circuit Court is warning citizens about a scam to extort money being perpetrated in its name.
In a press release, Presiding Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor said his office recently learned that an individual received a phone call from someone claiming to be Michael Edmondson from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department calling on his behalf.
“The caller claimed that someone had failed to appear either as a witness or as a party in a court case,” Taylor said. “The conversation was not allowed to continue far enough to reach an attempted extortion, but that assuredly was the purpose of the call.”
Judge Taylor said such a call “would never happen. If someone fails to appear for court, there is a procedure to handle that, but that procedure does not include calling a person on the phone and requesting money. Neither my office, nor a law enforcement officer, would ever call someone demanding money.”
Similar scams perpetrated in the past have instructed the person receiving the phone call to bring cash to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to pay a fine for failing to appear or instructing them to purchase a pre-paid credit card such as a Green-Dot Card, then provide the card number to the caller.
“It does not work this way,” he said. “If a person owes fines to the court system, those fines are paid at the Circuit Clerk’s Office. This just goes to show that, again, the process simply does not work the way the caller says.”
Judge Taylor said the calls may seem legitimate because the caller appears well-informed.
“I have been told that callers have used the names of employees of my office and the names of investigators. These people are public employees and it would not be hard to find out their names, but it would appear to lend credibility to the caller. Sometimes the phone number they call from looks like it is coming from a law enforcement-related number. But this is a scam,” Judge Taylor said.
If anyone receives such a call, they should report it to law enforcement.
“Anyone with a question about this type of phone call can call my office. If you receive this call, you can hang up and call my office and we will confirm that we did not direct anyone to call you and demand payment,” Judge Taylor said.
