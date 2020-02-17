Mental health awareness events for parents, students at local schools

The SAM Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides free suicide prevention training programs, has scheduled a full day of mental health awareness events at Fyffe High School, Plainview High School and Fort Payne High School.
Students in grades eight through 12 and teachers will have the opportunity to hear and interact with celebrity youth motivational speaker and teen mental health expert, Jeff Yalden.
According to a press release from The SAM Foundation, Jeff Yalden is committed to bringing an “experience” that is filled with truth and humor, passion and emotion. His visit to school communities literally changes lives, saves lives and changes the climate and culture of the campus.
Parents: Please make sure your students attend school on the following days:
• Monday, March 2, 2020 – Fyffe High School
• Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – Plainview High School
• Wednesday, March 4, 2020 – Fort Payne High School
Since 1992, high school youth speaker, Jeff Yalden has been captivating school communities with his profound real-life messages.
A statement from The SAM Foundation said:
Parents: It takes a village to raise a child. If we are going to speak to teens about mental health and suicide prevention, Jeff feels strongly that we have a responsibility to speak to parents as well.
It’s important to get educated and understand our youth. It’s also important our parents, guardians, teachers and coaches understand how our youth are thinking and what they are asking for.
All parents are encouraged to join us at 6:00 p.m. for the parent community meeting:
• Tuesday, March 3, 2020 – Broadway Baptist Church, 99 McCurdy Ave. S., Rainsville, AL
• Wednesday, March 4, 2020 – Fort Payne High School Gym 201 45th St. NE., Fort Payne, AL
• Child care will be available
