These are very uncertain times. It has been a week of fear and panic that ended with our community pulling together.
Our phones and emails have blown up this week with people asking us to post things and get them in the paper, and our staff has done just that. Community newspapers are very important to the local economy. I hope all the rumors and fake news on social media this week has made people realize just how important their local newspapers are.
So many people and businesses have reached out and helped in so many ways this week. First, our city and county school systems really stepped up to bat and not only made lunches, but delivered them all and had pick up points all over town. Bobby Ledbetter with Twin City Used Cars and Kelly Sanderson, owner of Zaxby’s, provided lunches to all hospital personnel on Friday.
I made a post of The Times-Journal Facebook page that there was a donation barrel at Bruce’s Foodland for CASA, and when I went Wednesday it was full of non-perishable food items.
We ran a story this week asking people to buy gift cards to their favorite local business to use in the future and to support them during this time.
I hope to see these things continue in our community. DeKalb County is a special place and we will come out on the other side of this stronger than ever. Know that The Times-Journal is here for you. If there is anything we can do help, let us know. If you are wanting to help in the community, contact us and we will put you with the right organization.
The Times-Journal staff is working hard to serve you. We are all in this together.
— Tricia Dunne is president and publisher of the Times-Journal. Her column appears in the paper’s weekend edition. Email: tclinton@times-journal.com.
