The end of Daylight Saving Time for 2022 arrives this weekend when the clock will “fall back” one hour and in theory we get one extra hour of sleep.
Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
The sun will set in Newark at 5:48 p.m. on Saturday.
The following day — after Daylight Saving time concludes — sunset is more than an hour earlier at 4:47 p.m.
The amount of daylight will continue to lessen each day until Dec. 21 when the winter solstice arrives.
Then the length of days will begin to increase until the summer solstice on June 21, 2023.
