Limon’s Mexican Restaurant in Henagar announced earlier this month it would start offering a free kid’s quesadilla meal every Wednesday in April.
Manager Mario Limon said they started the meals last week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be offering them every Wednesday this month.
“We are extremely grateful for our community. They are the reason we have been successful, and we wanted to give back to them,” he said.
Limon said he understands it's a tough time for people with a lot of them out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said providing this meal for the kids is their way of giving back and reaching out to the community during these tough times.
“We’ve always been very supportive of our schools and try to donate when we can. Right now, we don’t have that going on but we are still trying to do something for them,” said Limon.
Limon encourages people to take advantage of the offer.
“We’ve had a lot of very happy kids, and we’ve actually received a few letters and cards from them. It’s all for them, it's for the kids,” he said.
Community members joined the cause by donating goody bags for the kids to receive with their meals.
“There were a couple of people who came and brought goody bags and we’ve also had a couple of people donate money to our cause,” Limon said.
He said the main thing to take away from this is their community has given them so much, not just Henagar but the surrounding towns as well, and their goal is to give back to the communities during these uncertain times.
“We wanted to give back a little bit and help out by throwing a little grain of salt out there,” said Limon.
Limon’s Mexican Restaurant has been a part of the Henagar community for almost 16 years. It was once known as Mi Casita prior to opening its new location in July of 2017 and renaming it after the family last name, Limon.
Although only a limited amount of staff are available to work due to the coronavirus restrictions, the amount of work they do have helps their employees, Limon said.
“We do have some staff that still come in, it’s not our whole staff, but it’s some that need to work a little more, so it's definitely helping them out,” he said.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, they are offering curbside pickup and take-out. You may place an order by calling 256-657-3999 or ordering online by visiting www.limonsrestaurant.com.
For regular updates, follow them on Facebook @limonsmexicanrestaurant.
Limon’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 17073 AL Hwy 75 Henagar with its new hours Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
