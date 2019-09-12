According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as compared to recordings starting back in 1880, July of 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded. And as also reported in July, these temperatures may be having their most profound impact on the world’s food supply.
So is this a surprise? What does this mean for agricultural production? How can farmers increase food production under new conditions? What does this mean locally? And globally, what are scientists recording? What’s happening to sea ice and marine life? How real is this stuff?
“Because there are so many good questions, we invite folks to come and get some answers from world renowned scientists,” said JSU Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy. He continued, “Jim McClintock and Steve Apfelbaum, will be here from recent travels in Alaska and Antarctica, and so we invite everyone to hear details about their studies and better understand the fascinating relationship between soil and sky.”
Dr. James McClintock is an Endowed University Professor of Polar and Marine Biology at UAB, has recently returned from his 15th research expedition to Antarctica. McClintock, along with his research collaborators, have become the world’s authorities on Antarctic marine ecology and drug discovery. His book Lost Antarctica: Adventures in a Disappearing Land was released in 2012 and has received international praise. He has been featured in a variety of outlets including National Geographic, Smithsonian, Discover, Scientific American, CNN, Wall Street Journal, and the Weather Channel. For more information about UAB and Dr. McClintock: https://www.uab.edu/cas/biology/people/faculty/james-b-mcclintock
Mr. Steven Apfelbaum is the Senior Ecologist, Founder and Chairman of Applied Ecological Services. Applied Ecological Services’ goal is to bring the science of ecology to all land-use decisions. Recently back from the Alaska, Apfelbaum has conducted ecological research and contributed to over 7,000 projects in North America. He is considered one of the leading ecological consultants in the United States. He is known to “provide technical restoration advice and win-win solutions where ecological and land-development conflicts arise.” His most recent book Restoring Ecological Health to Your Land (coauthored with Alan Haney) is seen as the first comprehensive “how-to” restoration book for land owners. For more information about Applied Ecological Services and Mr. Apfelbaum: https://www.appliedeco.com
The public is invited to attend this free event on September 13th from 4pm- 6pm (CST). Mr. Apfelbaum will speak at 4 pm with Dr. McClintock speaking at 5 pm. A short reception is scheduled to follow. CEU’s are available to teachers JSU15014-20 (Agriculture & Climate)
For more information, call 256-782-8010 or email pconroy@jsu.edu
