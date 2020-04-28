DeKalb County resident Stacey Perea shares details of her journey after overcoming the COVID-19 virus.
Perea and her family own a farm and faced the wet winter this season, which had caused Perea to be sick since December of last year.
“I had the flu that turned into pneumonia and then I got bronchitis. So everything I had leading up to the COVID-19 had been respiratory-related,” she said.
With her system already being challenged and worn out, and due to her family running a farm aside from her husband running a commercial flooring business, she said they just hadn’t been able to slow down.
“The weekend before St. Patrick's Day around the 14th or 15th, my husband David had to go look at a job on the Georgia coast about 30 minutes south of Savannah,” Perea said.
The forecast for DeKalb was rain for that weekend and the weather in Georgia was set to be 80 degrees and clear skies. She said her husband suggested she go with him to sit in the sun because she needed a break.
“We found a bed and breakfast at a fish camp that was completely isolated,” said Perea.
She said they were aware of the situation overseas and took precautions because her brother, who lives in Hong Kong, and she had spoken about what was happening with the virus.
“We were very protective, we didn’t wear a mask but we wore gloves and wiped down our gas pumps before we pumped gas,” Perea said.
She said they washed their hands and limited their exposure as much as possible.
“We were careful, stayed out of large crowds and when we did visit Savannah, it was early in the day before it got crowded. Once it started getting crowded, we left,” said Perea.
Perea and her husband returned home on Monday, March 16th and two days later, she said that afternoon around 3 p.m., she spiked a fever.
“Something just wasn’t right. I mean, I had been sick for months but I knew something was wrong. I went straight to my room and called my husband, who was in Birmingham. He drove home to take care of groceries because he had a feeling I was going down,” she said.
Her husband spent the night on the couch and Perea stayed isolated in their bedroom away from everybody.
“For two days, I thought I was dying. I had a fever and I was hurting so bad and in all my large bones the aches were terrible,” Perea said.
Dr. Monique M. Sherrill of Encore Medical Spa & Family Medicine was already consulting with Perea due to her respiratory issues.
“She had already put me in a nebulizer with two different types of medication, an inhaler and had previously given me a steroid shot for bronchitis,” said Perea.
She said she continued to take the medicines she was taking and doing her breathing treatments for the next two days.
“I remember those days because my son turned 16 on the 19th of that week, and he made the statement, ‘I thought my mom was going to die on my 16th birthday,” Perea said.
She said March 18th and 19th, the first two days dealing with the fever and the congestion that wouldn’t release, were the worst.
“I am prone to respiratory [illnesses]. I’ve never been a smoker, so my lungs were about as free as they could have possibly been for the most part, but I couldn't get it to break loose. It was just stuck,” said Perea.
She said she completely shut down and remained in isolation from her family. With her husband not being able to afford the risk of exposure, he returned to work in Birmingham and her sons, who are ages 23, 16 and 14, handled things at home.
“My husband would bring groceries to our farm, drop them off and then my kids would go pick them up. I think just shutting down completely and letting my body heal was the best thing I could have done, and fortunately, I had a good support system,” Perea said.
Perea remained isolated from her family since her fever began, only coming out for food set out by her children on the counter adjacent to her bedroom.
“They said my 14-year-old would wipe everything down with Clorox wipes after I came out of my room,” she said.
Perea was in and out of consciousness for a few days but never had to go to the hospital. As advised by one of her good friends, she contacted Dr. Sherrill.
“She called me immediately and when I answered the phone, she knew that I was sick. I was supposed to be getting better, not worse at that point. She said, ‘Do you think it’s the coronavirus’ and I said if it’s not, I am scared about what it is because I feel like I am dying,” Perea said.
Perea could not be tested until the following Monday because the test doctor Sherrill had ordered had not arrived.
“We weren’t ready yet, Alabama wasn’t ready,” Perea said.
Early the following Monday, she was asked to drive up to the alley behind the medical office and was instructed not to get out of her vehicle.
“They came out in full personal protective equipment, and I never got out of my truck. I didn’t even roll my window down all the way. They swabbed me and four days later, she called and was about in tears and said my test was positive and she needed to test all my children,” said Perea.
One of Perea's sons tested positive for the coronavirus; however, she said he had shown no symptoms or signs whatsoever aside from encountering her the day her fever started.
“He never had any medication aside from his regular seasonal allergy Zyrtec and Flonase. He never even slowed down but we still locked him down for 14 days,” said Perea.
Perea was in quarantine for around 20 days, during which time she only left to grab her food from the counter and to be tested.
“We took social distance very seriously even from my own family within our own house. That's a cottage, and it's not even a large house,” she said.
Perea said she posted her story on Facebook but did not tag her husband because he had not been at home or came in contact with her.
“It had been over 14 days since I had even seen the man and somebody tagged him in my post and put it on his wall. His boss saw it and sent him home,” she said.
Her husband was tested and the results were negative, so he was able to return to work a few days later.
When asked about where she may have contracted the virus, Perea said they think it probably happened while traveling through Atlanta or Savannah, Georgia.
“At the time I was in Savannah, there were no cases reported in any of the counties that I was staying in or had been around. I happened to look at the Georgia Department of Public Health website later on and they had exploded with cases,” she said.
She said their actions were “stupid,” and they should have stayed home.
“We shouldn’t have gone to Savannah, and we shouldn’t have thought it wasn’t as bad as it was, but it was all overseas and it wasn’t that bad here at that point,” Perea said.
Although she realizes they made an error by traveling, she said they had good intentions.
“We were doing it to get me well, get me out of the rain, the mud and have a few days of warmth and sunshine,” said Perea.
She said because she had read that five to 14 days is the incubation period and no one that she had come in contact with before the trip had been sick, it makes her think she contracted the virus in Savannah.
“My stepfather has COPD and my parents are in their 70s. My concern was for that age group, not so much for myself at the time. For my children, we had a false sense of security because they kept saying children can’t get it but they can,” said Perea.
Perea said she and her doctor believe she contracted the virus because her immune system had been compromised for so long. However, she said she was fortunate to have her medical team and doctor already on top of it.
“I had such a great medical team and a great doctor who called me every day to make sure that I was okay, gave me instructions to let me stay isolated and not have to get out,” said Perea.
She said she was very fortunate and believes one of the primary keys to overcoming the virus was being able to stop and rest.
“Not everybody has that luxury and that kind of support system that allows them the time to be able to stop and that is really sad,” Perea said.
She said she knows some people don’t have anyone to rely on and is thankful for her support system.
“I was really lucky that my husband was able to continue working and that my children were able to take care of things on the farm,” said Perea.
According to Perea, her and her son's letter from the Alabama State Department of Public came after their quarantine was up.
“My son’s letter was dated the day before his quarantine was to be over, and he didn’t get it until almost five days after his quarantine was up. Alabama is behind in reporting and it’s not been enforced,” she said.
Perea said the scary part now is the fear of the unknown. She asked her doctor what happens now since there are no long term studies because this has never happened before.
“There is not enough research or information to say, well, you’re going to have joints that are going to ache that didn’t before because of the repercussions of this virus or you're going to have this or that, and that is the scary part,” she said.
Although she is thankful to be alive, she said she wonders what will happen in two weeks or two months.
“I did pass my COVID-19 antibody test and have antibodies now, but now they are saying if another strain comes up, you can still get it, like the flu,” said Perea.
She said because of those reasons, she continues to take precautions.
“I am still not going out because you just don’t know. I still have two kids who tested negative. Why would I want them to be exposed? I don't want them to go through that,” Perea said.
She said even though she tried to downplay it, she is thankful to be alive and looks at things differently now.
“You just kind of go on but I try to appreciate things I took for granted before because some people didn’t get through it,” said Perea.
Her fight with the coronavirus has put things into perspective and she said it’s something she wouldn’t wish on anybody else.
Perea credits Encore Medical Spa & Family Medicine and Dr. Monique M. Sherrill for going above and beyond as a medical team and working with her.
She said Sherrill took good care of her. Not only did they take care of her medically but asked if her family needed anything including groceries, medicine, or houseware that could be picked up.
