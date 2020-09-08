DeKalb County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony set for Friday

DeKalb County will once again honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
The community is invited to attend a ceremony at 11 a.m. next Friday on the DeKalb County Courthouse steps or to watch a live stream via The Times-Journal Facebook page.
The ceremony is set to lead participants in a public remembrance of the victims of four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by Islamic extremist group al-Queda 19 years ago next week. According to 911memorial.org, nearly 3,000 people from 93 nations were killed; 2,753 from the World Trade Center in New York, 184 at the Pentagon and 40 people on Flight 93.
Last year was the first memorial ceremony held at the courthouse since 2013. This year, organizers Craig White and Steve Whited want to again remind DeKalb County of the sacrifice made by first responders and civilians.
The guest speaker is Capt. Mike Izzo with the Huntsville Police Department. Izzo is a Alabama Army National Guardsman and veteran police officer of 25 years. The Brooklyn, New York native is a police captain with the HPD and a colonel in the ARNG, MP brigade commander. According to an article on theredstonerocket.com , Izzo “has been awarded a Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal and many other medals too numerous to mention. As a police officer, he has received the Life Saving Medal, Outstanding Narcotics Enforcement Officer Award four times, Officer of the Year Award and the list goes on.”
The Fort Payne Police Department will present the colors Friday. Emma Westbrook, of Fort Payne, will sing the National Anthem and a bagpipe performance will conclude the ceremony. If you attend the event, it is asked that you please maintain social distancing and wear a mask, if possible. Follow The Times-Journal Facebook at facebook.com/timesjournal to view a live stream of the event.
In the event of inclement weather, the memorial will be moved into the second floor courtroom. For updates or information on the event, follow @Sheepdogsix on Facebook.
