Community Calendar

• The City of Collinsville is hosting a Labor Day Fireworks Show on Sept. 5, 2022 at 8 p.m. at South Park.
• The town of Sylvania is hosting its 2022 Sylvania Labor Day Festival on Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sylvania Town Park.
• The Geraldine Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a BBQ, Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser Saturday, Sep. 10, starting at 10:30 a.m. at 12969 AL Hwy 75 in Geraldine.
-BBQ plates are $8 and include baked beans, potato salad and a drink.
-Cornhole Tournament entree fee is $20 per person. Cash prize to the winning team. Partners will be selected by drawing.
- Gun raffle, chances are $5 a ticket or $20 for 5 chances. Mossberg 12ga Shotgun or Taurus 380 pistol. See a Geraldine firefighter to purchase a ticket. The winner will be drawn on Sept. 10.
• The DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club next schedule meeting is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 a.m. featuring State Senator, Steve Livingston. Meeting will take place at Cattle Stampede Steak House in Fort Payne.
• A Fiesta Latina (Latin Celebration) is coming to Fort Payne at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Rotary Pavilion in Fort Payne. Admission is free and open to the public. The event will feature live music, a DJ, beverages, a wide variety of food vendors, and traditional heritage dance performances.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• The annual Sav-A-Life Banquet will be Sept. 20 at the First United Methodist Church Life Center in Fort Payne. The guest speaker will be Victoria Robinson, an author, public speaker and TV personality who has been involved in pro-life causes for 20 years and served as an executive director for three pregnancy centers across the country.
• The Mentone Colorfest is scheduled for Oct. 15-16. The venue has changed from Brow Park to the former Moon Lake School campus.
• RTI is hosting its annual RTI 5K Great Pumpkin Run on Oct. 22, 2022 benefiting DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center. Registration now by visiting RunSingup and searching for “RTI 5K The Great Pumpkin Run.”
• The Moon Lake Community Library is now Mentone’s public library. Hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit moonlakelibrary.org.
• Child Find Public Service Announcement: Child Find is an effort to locate, identify and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services. If you know of such an individual from birth through 21 years of age you may call the school district coordinator. DeKalb County Schools Special Education Coordinator, Stacey Wright 256.638.4131 ext. 144 or Fort Payne City Schools Special Education Coordinator, Paula Musket 256.845.0915 ext. 7019.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21, and Dec. 5 & 19.
• The DeKalb County Democrats meet on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at, 205 Gault Avenue N. Fort Payne. Supper-5:30. Program-6:15.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter, please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24-hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am-Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am-Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am-Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
