DeKalb County remains "very high risk" for the contracting and/or spreading of coronavirus according to the COVID-19 Risk Indicator map.
Calculations for each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in the community are based on the number of new cases each day.
The color-coded state map displays four risk levels: very high, high, moderate and low indicated in red, orange, yellow and green, respectively. When a county is shown in green, it does not mean the public should resume their pre-pandemic activities; the green color just indicates a lower comparative risk in this ongoing process. If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).
DeKalb has been listed as “very high risk” for the last two weeks.
Now, five counties fall under the red category, four of those in north Alabama, including Franklin, Madison, Limestone, Jackson and DeKalb Counties.
Currently, DeKalb County has 2,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths. Four hundred and seventy-seven of those cases have been added within the last two weeks. Since last Tuesday, DeKalb has jumped a total of 290 cases.
The state of Alabama has had 167,193 confirmed cases, 2,665 deaths and 71,240 presumed recoveries as of Tuesday.
Visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html for more information.
