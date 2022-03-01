Shrine Rodeo returns to Rainsville this weekend

The Shrine Club's fourth annual Shrine Rodeo is making a comeback to the DeKalb Agri-Business Center on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The local club is part of the Alhambra Shrine Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Shriners International. Proceeds from the annual rodeo help raise money for the organization.
Chairman of the Shrine Rodeo Committee Bryan Thomas said the rodeo is their biggest fundraising event of the year.
He said the rodeo sees cowboys from all across the south.
"We'll have a specialty act coming from Tennessee Mr. Bojangles, a trick horse," Thomas said.
Tickets will be sold at the door only and prices are:
• $15.00 for adults
• $10.00 for children ages six through 11
• Free for kids age five and under
The event is sponsored by Twin City Used Car Sales and Boykin Tractor Co. Inc.
"We want to invite everyone to come out," Thomas said. "We have the nicest facility in the country to have a rodeo. The first three rodeos were a great success and we think this is going to be a really big event too."
The Shrine Rodeo is produced in partnership with 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Co. and the Professional Cowboy Association.
Announcing the 2022 Shrine Rodeo is professional rodeo announcer Adam Gibbs.
All proceeds are for the benefit of Alhambra Shriners.
According to shrinersinternational.org, Shriner chapters began in the late 1800s, and in 1992, they founded the first Shriners Hospital for Children in Shreveport, Louisiana. Since then, the organization has expanded to include a health system with 22 facilities.
The hospitals provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate and are funded through donations from Shriners and the general public.
For more information about the rodeo, visit their event page on Facebook at the 4th Annual DeKalb Shrine Rodeo or call 256-717-6263. The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located in Rainsville at 1571 McCurdy Ave N.
