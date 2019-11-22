How to sponsor a foster child this Christmas

Christmas is fast approaching, and DeKalb County Department of Human Resources is seeking sponsors to help provide Christmas for children in foster care in the community.
Foster Parent Licensing Worker Suzanne Thomas said, currently in DeKalb County they have 123 children in foster care.
“Through the years, we have had great support from the community that ensures that our children have a great Christmas,” Thomas said.
Each Christmas, a wish list is provided for each foster child, and funds from sponsorships, as well as donations, are used to purchase children the items from their list.
The amount it takes to sponsor a child is $150 per child, and each child receives equal amounts.
Thomas said they would accept monetary donations to help sponsor a child or to “add to their sponsor if needed.”
Donations not only help the current children in foster care but also aide in providing last-minute Christmas for incoming children.
“We also may have additional children enter care before Christmas, and we will use the donations for these children,” she said.
Thomas said they are also in need of new suitcases and duffel bags for children when they enter foster care.
Throughout the year, Thomas said DHR could use sponsorship for the foster children as well.
She said monetary donations throughout the year are used for expenses such as clothing, recreational fees, and other needs that may arise.
“Thank you so much for the love and support of the foster children in DeKalb County,” Thomas said.
Check donations can be mailed to DHR at P.O. Box 680049 Fort Payne, Alabama 35968, with Christmas for kids written on the memo line.
They can also be dropped off at the DHR Fort Payne office located at 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW.
Thomas asks that you include your name and address if you donate so DHR can keep track of who donates.
For those interested in sponsoring children or a family, and for those families interested in becoming a foster home for the children of DeKalb County, contact DHR at 256-844-2700.
