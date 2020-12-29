Two vaccines for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have received emergency approval, but can Alabamians have confidence that they are safe and effective before rolling up their sleeves to get immunized? Here is what we know…
What’s the Status of a Vaccines?
Two federal advisory boards, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as a separate advisory board in New York, have evaluated results of new vaccines developed by Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech as well as one from Moderna, Inc., and approved these through the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process for individuals 16 years of age and older.
The current allocation for administration is 50% hospital healthcare workers, 15% for EMS providers, 15% for physician offices, and 20% for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution. As of Dec. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 4,489 vaccines had been administered. The expected total allocation of the Pfizer vaccine in Alabama was reduced from 48,750 to 29,250 doses and the allotment of the Moderna vaccine planned for Alabama is 83,400 doses.
The vast majority of Americans with no underlying health conditions won’t be eligible for one of the vaccines until late spring, according to Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH.
Is the Vaccine Required?
Dr. Landers said there is no plan to require someone take a COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization. Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to get vaccinated, along with residents of nursing homes who have suffered a disproportionate share of pandemic deaths. Should a person decide not to receive the vaccine, this will not change their standard medical care.
Why is the Vaccine Needed? Is COVID-19 Dangerous?
Most people who get COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and can recover thanks to supportive care. Statistics show more than 30,000 Alabamians have been hospitalized, at least 4,200 have died and 183,625 are presumed recoveries. The larger risk is that hospitals may surge to a level where they struggle to provide the normal level of care to their community. There is also evidence suggesting long-term health impacts from catching the virus.
In Alabama, there are more than 320,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the state’s first reported case on March 13, according to ADPH. The state showed a positivity rate of 36% among those being tested within a 14 day period.
Inside DeKalb County, more than 6,400 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since March 26, with 51 deaths. Recently, a positivity rate of 52% was found among those tested. DeKalb has recently been deemed “high risk” on Alabama’s color-coded risk indicator dashboard measuring the percentage of visits to emergency rooms or urgent care clinics that are people presenting with COVID-like symptoms.
These vaccines are widely viewed by public health experts as the key to controlling the spread of the disease and a first step toward restoring normalcy to our way of life.
Is the Vaccine Completely Safe?
Risk can never be completely removed, but with more than 300,000 Americans killed since March, public officials believe the likelihood of harm from COVID-19, in both the short and long term, far outweighs the small potential risks from these vaccines. This is why they are now being widely rolled out to the public.
These vaccines do not contain SARS-CoV-2 and cannot give you COVID-19.
Anyone being screened by a vaccination provider should share all of their medical conditions, including if they:
• have any allergies
• have a fever
• have a bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner
• are immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects your immune system
• are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
• are breastfeeding
• have received another COVID-19 vaccine
It is important to note that the vaccines have NOT undergone the same type of review as an FDA-approved or cleared product and their use could hypothetically be terminated based on the totality of scientific evidence if more serious adverse reactions become apparent with more widespread use.
To learn more, visit https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization.
Side-Effects of the New Vaccine
Information regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's side effect profile indicated that some recipients had pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills.
Both vaccines require two doses separated by 21 days, and a recall system for second doses has been established. These side effects were seen more with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days. Mechanisms are in place to monitor for vaccine side effects, Landers said.
Severe allergic reactions have been reported during mass vaccination outside of clinical trials and additional adverse reactions may become apparent with more widespread use. Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the vaccine.
Vaccination providers must report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html or by calling 1-800-822-7967.
Knowingly filing a false VAERS report is a violation of Federal law punishable by fine and imprisonment.
Are the Vaccines Effective?
Pfizer's clinical study results have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Antibodies generated in trial subjects were able to neutralize pseudo-viruses representing 19 diverse SARS-CoV-2 variants, indicating potential for broad protection against the coronavirus.
The Pfizer vaccine may not protect everyone and the duration of protection against COVID-19 is currently unknown. Immunocompromised persons may have a diminished immune response.
Every clinical trial is built on trust, which is in short supply after a year when the development of a COVID-19 vaccine became the primary focus of a heated presidential election. Some people are expressing a preference on their social media to “wait and see” before deciding about taking the injection.
Concerned parents have in recent years opted to forgo vaccinations for their children based on based on sanitary, religious, and political objections. This has resulted in a surge of infectious diseases that had been previously or nearly eradicated. Some people prefer “natural” or homeopathic treatments instead. These treatments can aid in relieving the symptoms of some conditions, but are not any more effective in preventing disease.
Clinical trials are supposed to exist outside of such mistrust of science, or mistrust of the government, accurately reporting results in a transparent manner.
Results are shared in peer-reviewed journals, regardless of whether the results are neutral, negative or positive. Each of these independent reviews was incentivized to identify problems, not to gloss them over.
The NEJM article can be found at https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577.
For more information on the Moderna vaccine, visit https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients/.
Has the Vaccine Been Tested?
Both Pfizer and Moderna have followed the requisite orderly progression from Phase 1 to Phase 3 trials with careful scientific design and rigor that are meant to inspire confidence in the final product.
The process of developing an investigational medicine is divided into four phases, each of which adds another building block to our understanding of the medicine’s effectiveness and any unintended side effects.
The number of people participating in clinical studies grows and the research continues as long as the potential benefits outweigh the risks. By Phase 3 – the final stage before potentially receiving FDA approval -- clinical trials enroll hundreds and sometimes thousands of participants who’ve been pre-screened about their medical histories, informed of possible risks and benefits, provided informed consent to join the study and agree to extra laboratory tests. The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on approximately 20,000 individuals 16 years of age and older receiving at least one dose.
Some participants are given the study drug and others are given a placebo that allows scientists to control the experiment and gain a fuller understanding of any positive or negative impacts in people taking the drug versus those who are not.
How Much Does it Cost to be Vaccinated?
According to the CDC, vaccine doses purchased with U.S. taxpayer dollars will be given to the American people at no cost. However, vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone. Vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. Contact your vaccination provider or healthcare provider if you have more questions.
What are the Risks of Not Taking the Vaccine?
Choosing not to take the vaccine simply means you are at the same risk you currently are. The chances of being exposed or exposing others to COVID-19 are greatly reduced by avoiding close contact with people who are sick, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in your household, using cloth face coverings when in public, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently used items and touched surfaces often.
Public health experts urge the public to avoid holiday activities that are higher risk for spreading contagious illnesses such as going shopping in crowded stores, attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household, or attending crowded parades.
ADPH recommends watching sports, events, parades and movies from home and having a small dinner with only people who live in your household while having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes online with friends and family.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
We hope this information increases the public’s understanding of the potential benefits and risks of the new COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.