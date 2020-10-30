Last December, “The Boys in the Band, The Alabama Tribute” performed a sold out show at DeKalb Theatre. This year, they are set to take the stage once again to honor Fort Payne’s “boys” while raising funds for local causes.
The band has been preparing for the Dec. 5, 2020 event with rehearsals in Nashville and Fort Payne, the most recent being this month at DeKalb Theatre.
The four main musicians include: Fort Payne native John Michael Weatherly performing lead vocals as Randy Owen, Matty Croxton on bass and vocals as Teddy Gentry, Marcus Mullins on lead guitar as Jeff Cook and Brax Harris on drums as Mark Herndon. Craig Jacoway served as sound engineer last year but will join the band on stage as an additional guitarist.
Band and audience members got a rare treat last year when both Randy Owen and Jeff Cook took the stage and performed with the tribute band.
“Last year I knew that Randy and Jeff were planning to come to the show, but I had no idea they were going to join us onstage until they walked on to sing My Home’s in Alabama,” Weatherly said. “It was a once in a lifetime experience, for sure. We would be thrilled to have the guys show up again, but I don’t know their plans.”
Croxton said he’s “ready to do it again”.
“Last year's show was an incredibly gratifying experience for me, and there is no doubt that I'm ready to do it again, especially with the new (old) songs on the set list,” he said. “We're gonna have a party like it's 1990!”
Harris said the energy from the audience was a large part of what made last year’s show such a success.
“It’s gonna be hard to beat last year's show but I think it’ll at the very least be just as good,” Harris said. “The energy that resided in the theatre that night was incomparable. Honestly that’s really what made the night so special, it was every single audience member that was there. Alabama fans are a special breed.”
The 2019 performance may have been the first of its kind, but that did not stop the community from providing plenty of support. Both organizations, The SAM Foundation and Fort Payne Main Street, received checks for $6,500, along with a $1,000 check to the June Jam Fund.
Weatherly said the band is grateful to be able to support the two “worthy causes in what we hope will be an ongoing event”.
“The SAM Foundation aims to prevent suicide through expanded public awareness and education,” Weatherly said. “Mental health has historically been kind of a taboo, especially for males in the South, and that can be so damaging to those of us who may struggle with things like anxiety and depression. Through more public awareness and education The SAM Foundation is working to let us all know it’s okay to have feelings, and more importantly it encourages us to reach out and talk to others about what we’re going through rather than bottling up those emotions. As someone who has personally struggled with anxiety and depression, I know that The SAM Foundation is truly saving lives, and they are helping us to be better to one another.
“Fort Payne Main Street is a great local organization geared toward assisting small businesses and preserving the beauty of our downtown. My grandfather, Paul Crow, was a big inspiration for me in making this tribute happen. He was a business owner who put such a great deal of time, effort and care into developing Fort Payne, so Fort Payne Main Street seemed a perfect partner for our event. My grandfather started the golf tournament that became the Randy Owen Celebrity Classic which raised over $1 Million for the Alabama Sheriff’s Boys and Girls Ranches. I feel I am, in a very small way, following in his footsteps. I think he would be proud.”
This year’s event aims to raise money for the same causes, despite seating and occupancy restrictions.
Due to COVID-19, the organizers have been figuring out seating configurations that meet the health and safety guidelines.
“The DeKalb Theatre seats 383 at max capacity, but we obviously won’t be able to seat that many,” Weatherly said. “Twenty local businesses/individuals have generously sponsored the event, and they will take the majority of the seats. Without a change in restrictions, we may only be able to sell a maximum of thirty additional seats, but we plan to do another show soon that will allow more people to attend.”
T-shirts for the event have been designed by Pete the Cat creator and Fort Payne native James Dean. Shirts will be on sale at the show, but orders will be taken for those who would like to purchase one but do not attend.
To learn more about the upcoming performance, visit www.thealabamatribute.com or follow the band on Facebook at @thealabamatribute, Twitter at @BoysInTheBandAL and on Instagram at @thealabamatribute.
Learn more about donating to The SAM Foundation at samfound.org and Fort Payne Main Street at fortpaynemainstreet.org
