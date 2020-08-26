DeKalb County District Attorney's Office responds to leaked body camera footage

In response to inquiries from the media about video footage recently provided to Southern Torch, Chief Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston shared the following public statement:
“Our office received a digital copy of ‘body cam’ footage in connection to the pending harassment case against Jerry Jason McKee. That DVD has been in the constant care, custody and control of the assigned prosecutor. It is the policy of our office to prevent the disclosure of evidence prior to trial unless it is shared with the victim, law enforcement, the defense attorney or the court. In this instance- the DVD has been shared with only the defense attorney.”
The statement comes in response to footage connected to a traffic stop conducted on June 15, 2020, of McKee, a 44-year-old Sylvania resident. As previously reported by The Times-Journal, the traffic stop led to an outside agency's investigation and the arrest on a Harassment Warrant on June 16, 2020.
