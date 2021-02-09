Second dose drive thru clinic scheduled for Feb. 16

A second Drive-Thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville. The event from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is intended ONLY for delivering the second of two doses to those who received shots earlier.
Those who received their first dose on January 19 are advised to bring the white card they received following that vaccination, according to a post shared on the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page that cites EMA Director Anthony Clifton as the source.
Vaccines are in limited supply and no new first-round vaccinations are planned, according to Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
Starting this week, eligibility expanded to include people 65 years of age and older, along with Phase 1B persons such as:
• first responders including firefighters and law enforcement, corrections officers and support staff;
• food and agriculture workers;
• U.S. Postal Service workers;
• manufacturing workers;
• grocery store workers;
• educators including child care workers, k-12, community colleges, and all higher education institutions (teachers and support staff members);
• judiciary (including but not limited to district judges, circuit judges, and district attorneys);
• clergy/ministers;
• state legislators, supreme court and appellate judges, constitutional officers, and cabinet agency heads; and
• those working or living in congregate settings including but not limited to homeless shelters and group homes.
The full eligibility roll-out plan can be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf
The Alabama Health Alert Network is directing people to visit https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov to schedule available appointments or see a list of drive-thru & walk-in clinics.
Questions concerning those guidelines should be directed to ADPH at 800-270-7268. To schedule a future vaccination, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 855-566-5333.
According to Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution dashboard, ADPH has administered more than 470,000 doses.
More than 928,000 doses were allocated for Alabama, but not all are ready to administer while awaiting the manufacturing of more doses. For the latest numbers, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/e4a232feb1344ce0afd9ac162f3ac4ba.
The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply as Alabama has more than 326,000 healthcare workers and nearly 350,000 people who now qualify for a vaccine because they are 75 years old and older. Most hospitals are still working to make sure their frontline workers are vaccinated.
There have been more than 473,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infecting Alabamians over the past year with 8,523 confirmed deaths in the state, according to the ADPH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. More than 31,000 new cases have been confirmed in just the last 14 days, including more than 400 in DeKalb County, where there have been 8,276 confirmed cases and 149 deaths (123 confirmed and another 26 listed as probable) since last March.
