Search continues for missing woman

Local agencies are still making efforts to locate Yvonne Covington.
Covington, of Centre, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 26, 2020 after they say she failed to return home after a trip to the store. She was visiting family in Fort Payne for the holidays.
Her car was found by the National Park Service abandoned on the Cherokee County side of the Highway 35 Bridge the same night she was reported missing. Her cell phone was still inside the car.
According to Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis, five searches have been conducted since her disappearance, and on Monday, dogs were brought by the North Alabama Search Dog Association and the SouthEastern Search Dogs K-9 Search & Rescue to continue the search.
“This investigation has been a coordinated effort between the Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department, National Park Service, Fischer Rescue, DeKalb County EMA, Cherokee County EMA, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Rescue, and ALEA,” Davis said. “At this time her whereabouts are unknown and she has had no contact with any family or friends. We are asking anyone with information to please reach out to the Fort Payne Police Department or the National Park Service.”
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yvonne Covington, please call the FPPD at 256-845-1414 or NPS at 256-845-9605.
