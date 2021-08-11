Rainsville man arrested in Aug. 6 murder case

A Rainsville man has been charged with the murder of Ricky Don Wilks on Aug. 6, 2021.
Jason Cardwell was arrested Monday and booked in the DeKalb County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $1 million.
According to Police Chief Michael Edmondson, the Rainsville Police Department received information on Friday that a body had been left near a business in town. Officers responded and located Wilks' body, which was later sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Officials say even with the arrest of Cardwell, the case is still being investigated.
