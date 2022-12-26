EMA: All DeKalb roads "impassible" due to black ice

A wintry mix has made all roads in DeKalb County “impassable” as of Monday evening, according to county officials as shared through the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.
“Snowy and icy travel conditions continue to be in place and are expected through Tuesday morning before improving,” the agency stated in a Monday evening Tweet. “This will continue to produce extremely hazardous conditions on area roads across the county. Please stay off area roadways until conditions improve on Tuesday.”
Widespread back ice is expected for the entire Tennessee Valley until 11 a.m. CST. All administrative offices and buildings of the DeKalb County Commission will operate on a two hour delay tomorrow due to hazardous travel conditions expected overnight and into the early morning hours of Dec. 27.
A special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Huntsville stated, “Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier Monday will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve between 9:30-11 a.m. CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above freezing.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division reported icy roadway conditions across a wide area.
“In DeKalb County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett in a press release. “ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.”
Jackson and Marshall counties also reported “extremely hazardous roadway conditions” Monday evening.
Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, drivers should use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and elevated highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well-traveled road will be free of ice.
Minor accumulations of snow and ice collected on roadways, with just a light dusting in Fort Payne starting before sunset Monday. Up to a few tenths of an inch were reported in some areas.
By noon on Monday, most warming centers had closed as temperatures rose above freezing, but the one at the Henagar Fire Department was listed as still open. Transportation issues appeared to be the main concern Monday evening.
The Times-Journal will continue to pass along information as we receive it.
