Fort Payne Schools revise food distribution schedule

The Fort Payne City Schools have revised their food distribution schedule for Thursday, April 2, 2020.
“We will be distributing seven days’ meals (breakfasts and lunches for each day) to each child present, ages 18 and under. Fort Payne City Schools WILL NOT be distributing food next week,” said Elizabeth Gentry Azbell, secretary/bookkeeper for the Child Nutrition Program.
The information will also be posted on the system’s website.
Some important things to remember:
• Each child receiving food must be present.
• All children, whether Fort Payne City School students or not, are eligible for these free meals.
• Social guidelines, including the 6-foot rule, should be observed.
• Please be patient with the volunteers making these meals available and with your neighbors who are receiving them.
• Please choose the location closest to you.
Meals can be picked up from one of the following school campuses:
• Fort Payne Middle School – 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
• Williams Avenue Elementary School – 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
• Wills Valley Elementary School – 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Four buses are now being used to distribute food to pickup locations on the following schedule:
• Fort Payne Walking Park – 11:00-11:20 a.m.;
• 13th Street Apartments – 11:00-11:20 a.m.;
• Five Points Bus Stop (bus pull off area on Dogtown Road) – 11:00-11:30 a.m.;
• Sequoyah Trailer Park – 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.;
• Stewart Court Apartments – 11:30-11:50 a.m.;
• Fort Payne Church of Christ – 11:30-11:50 a.m.;
• Hospitality Court – 12:00-12:15 p.m.;
• Green Acres Trailer Park – 12:00-12:20 p.m.;
• Fischer Store – 12:00-12:30 p.m.
• Beason Gap Apartments (only 2 stops: mid-2000 block of Watkins and Sanders) – 12:30-12:40 p.m.;
• 38th St SW and Gault Avenue Trailer Park – 12:30-12:40 p.m.;
• Fort Payne Family Worship Center at Pine Hills – 12:45-1:00 p.m.;
• Cherokee Trailer Park/Deerfield Apartments – 12:45-1:00 p.m.; and
• Hixon Pond Apartments – 12:45-1:00 p.m.
Jim Cunningham, Superintendent of Fort Payne City Schools, said the meal delivery schedule and locations were slightly changed to be able to reach the largest number of kids.
“We will continue to make meals available for the remainder of the school year. Our CNP Staff and volunteers have done an amazing job the past two weeks providing meals for our students,” Cunningham said.
Schools will move to virtual school and paper packets for the rest of the school year, beginning Monday, April 6, 2020. Cunningham said he would send out more information this week and students will be contacted by their teachers no later than Monday.
