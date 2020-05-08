DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett released a statement on Tuesday regarding graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.
In his update Barnett provided a tentative schedule for all graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 crisis for all schools within the DeKalb County School system.
“It is my hope and prayer that this announcement brings some joy and hope to the graduating class of 2020, who have endured many hardships and uncertainties during their senior year of high school,” Barnett said.
On March 18, he suggested there would be a graduation for each senior this year; however, the details were not yet arranged.
“Our seniors deserve it and I said we would work to make it happen. At the time, I couldn’t promise what it would look like or when it would be, simply that there would be one,” said Barnett.
He said as of recent they are closer to making that happen.
“Each year, I look forward to graduating ceremonies where I shake hands with the graduates and hear the congratulatory yells, hand claps and the occasional cowbell from the stands to acknowledge the efforts of these students and the attainment of this milestone,” Barnett said.
He said his excitement for holding the event this year is no different than in previous years. In fact, it may even be elevated due to the disappointments the young mean and woman have gone through this year.
According to Barnett there have been many ideas passed around in regards to how to proceed with the graduations and holding ceremonies in the safest manner possible.
“Some have suggested drive-thru ceremonies and others have suggested holding individual ceremonies and putting a film together,” he said.
Each idea is unique and would allow students to celebrate with their family in a unique and memorable way.
However, Barnett said DeKalb County Schools hold true to many rich traditions. One of those is the K-12 unit school that comprises seven of its eight high schools.
He said with that tradition, many of the students have attended together for the past 13 years and it is very important to them to graduate together as a class before they go off to college, military service or join the workforce etc., in addition to celebrating with their families.
“To support our graduating seniors, a graduation schedule had been developed for each school beginning July 16 through July 25,” said Barnett.
In his announcement, Barnett emphasized COVID-19 data drives the decision made regarding the ceremonies, not dates.
“We will closely monitor updated data and will be sensitive to it as presented. However, you need to know dates to begin planning,” he said.
The graduation ceremonies will also include “award night” where students will be honored for classroom accomplishments and presented with scholarships.
“To hold such an event, some concessions had to be made. I have used the guidance received to set these parameters and it is my deep desire that restrictions can be lifted if we receive guidance that would allow such,” Barnett said.
He said all dates are subject to change based on new guidance and regulations. To ensure safety, well-being and the organization of graduation events, all ceremonies will be at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Barnett said each ceremony will be live-streamed and recorded for friends and family members who are unable to be in attendance.
“Each graduate will be allowed four “tickets” for attending guests. This will ensure that we do not exceed the maximum number of participants for a large gathering,” he said.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings were originally restricted to 500, then it was reduced to 100, then 25 and now 10.
Barnett said the sequence will likely be reversed as we release and remove restrictions coming out of the “shelter-in-place” and “safer at home.”
“Seating inside the DCSC will be designated appropriately to ensure proper social distancing and adhere to anticipated summer guidelines for large gatherings,” he said.
Guests in attendance will be requested to wear masks or other forms of face coverings. Barnett said the coliseum would be sanitized following each ceremony and before the next school’s ceremony to ensure a clean environment.
“None of us could predict the Spring 2020 semester ending this way. That being said, regardless of the circumstance, we are committed to celebrating our graduates and their accomplishments,” he said.
Barnett said as previously alluded, data not dates drive the decisions made regarding the upcoming events.
“We will be sensitive to new data and information that is released in the coming days and weeks leading up to these special events,” he said.
