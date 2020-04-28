DeKalb Ambulance service rises to meet the COVID-19 challenge

Much attention has been deservedly given to the heroic front line nurses and doctors treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the nation, but ambulance service workers are sort of the forgotten children of the health care chain.
Emergency Medical Services plays a vital role providing emergency medical treatment and transport for ill persons. However, unlike the controlled environment of a hospital, EMS face unique challenges because of working within enclosed spaces during transport, the frequent need for rapid medical decision-making and interventions with limited information and a varying range of resources.
Dispatchers ask callers with requests for assistance some standard questions formulated by the National Academy of Emergency Medical Dispatch (NAEMD). Responses help them assess risks since ambulance crews remain mindful of potentially life-saving interventions. Patient information remains confidential, so callers should not withhold any information.
“For whatever reason, some people don’t want to honestly answer or aren’t being 100 percent honest when our dispatchers ask them questions,” said DeKalb Ambulance Service (DAS) Deputy Director Mark Haygood.
Haygood said that when a caller is found to be symptomatic, responding crews can be notified to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and the patient can be isolated to prevent infecting others. They arrive in full protective gear worn to minimize exposure to communicable diseases, including masks, hypoallergenic gloves, gowns and protective goggles.
Symptoms of COVID-19 follow a pattern including shortness of breath appearing between two to 14 days after exposure. When the coronavirus is suspected, resuscitation guidelines are modified to reduce unnecessary face-to-face contact with unconscious patients. Although most cases provoke mild illness, the novel coronavirus is potentially very dangerous since there is currently no vaccine and little or no immunity.
With a shortage of testing to confirm cases, callers may be unaware they are even contagious. A description of symptoms may warrant wearing PPEs to protect crews from airborne particles as well as bodily fluids such as vomit, blood or feces. Placing a surgical mask on the patient reduces the release of droplets from coughing. Long before the coronavirus, EMS guarded against blood-borne diseases such as HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B and C, as well as airborne diseases like tuberculosis, meningitis and chickenpox.
Before starting a shift, DAS employees have their temperature checked to avoid contaminating their workplace. If someone’s temperature is above 100 degrees, they are automatically taken out of rotation, Haygood said. Emergency vehicles are decontaminated after every call with disinfectants and interior spaces of carefully ventilated ambulances are covered by washable materials.
“We take these precautions to take care of our people because if a large part of your ambulance service is taken out of commission by cases of disease, then we face a world of hurt as a community,” said Haygood.
They also remain conscious of the troubling emotional secondary traumatic stress reactions for first responders who witness human beings at their most vulnerable moments of trauma and tragedy.
DAS Director Cheryl Turner encouraged social distancing and remaining vigilant with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Right now, we are fighting an enemy that we cannot see. It’s scary. However, we remain calm and committed to our communities and our neighbors. We are committed to our fellow man. Together, we will get through this. All citizens must know and believe that DAS is here and we are committed to taking care of you! We are committed to this community and DeKalb County!” she wrote in a March 27 Facebook post.
DAS is managing the crisis well, in part due to “jumping ahead when we began to see stories about coronavirus cases in the news. We appreciate the generous donation of N95 masks. Our volume of ambulance calls has actually been down a little bit. I think this is because people are taking this pandemic seriously and following the stay-at-home order,” Haygood said.
DAS has received donations from local companies such as H&R Block of Rainsville and Dominos Pizza, Chik-Fil-A and Nextgen in Fort Payne. The gestures of gratitude let these front line emergency workers know the public supports them.
“We do appreciate it,” Haygood said.
For more information about symptoms of the coronavirus and when to seek medical care, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.