Community Calendar

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.