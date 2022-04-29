Community Calendar

• The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre will perform Godspell on April 21-34, April 28 - May 1, and May 5-8, 2022. Performances Thursday-Saturday nights will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s performance will be a matinée at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be at the Tom Bevill Lyceum located on the main campus. Tickets available to purchase by phone, in person, or online. The Theatre Box Office is located on the 2nd Floor of the Tom Bevill Lyceum. To order tickets by phone with a credit card call (256) 638-4418 ext. 2218.
Order online at www.nacc.edu/theatre.
• DeSoto State Park will host a leaf pounding class on April 22 from 1-3 pm as part of its Serious Skills Series. This technique dates back to when it was used by Cherokees tribes to decorate fabrics. Cost is $10, which includes all supplies. For ages 8 to adult. Class space is limited, so pre-registration is required for attendance. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov to sign up or for more info. This class will be held outside under a covered pavilion.
• DeSoto State Park staff will host an adventure hike down to the West Fork of Little River and upstream to the basin below DeSoto Falls on April 23 from 9-11:30 a.m. This hike is 1.5 miles but considered strenuous due to the mountainous terrain. Email Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more info or to pre-register.
• The NACC Foundation’s Home & Garden Tour will be April 23 in DeKalb County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring self-guided tours of the Bel Amour and Moonflower Farms residences in Fort Payne and the French Quarter Inn in Mentone. On April 24 from 1-5 p.m., it features the Cowan House in Stevenson and the College Avenue and Lake Homes in Scottsboro. Event is rain or shine and individual day tickets are $25 or two-day tickets sell for $40 at https://nacchomegardentour.square.site/#zGafuR. Proceeds help fund scholarships to Northeast Alabama Community College and its mission.
• Administrative Professionals Day Luncheon is April 27 at noon at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville. Presented by the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce.
• The Fort Payne Board of Education will meet April 28 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office conference Room.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville will host several upcoming music events. They include Travis Tritt and Kameron Marlowe on April 29 at 6:30 p.m., as well as Parker McCollum on April 15. The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival headlining Chingy, Baby Bash and DJ Skribble is May 20 at 6:30 p.m. The Live to Rock Festival is May 21 at 7 p.m., with headlining artists to include Winger, Skid Row and Quiet Riot. The American Made Music Festival will be June 10-11 with headlining artists including Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune. Bourbon Brews and BBQ on June 24 will feature Blackberry Smoke, Drake White and the Read Southall Band. For ticket information, visit https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Parents and guardians of students in the DeKalb County Schools; Title VI Indian Education Program are invited to attend a public hearing on the grant that funds our program. This event will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3:0 p.m. at the Facilities Building in Rainsville. A parent Meeting will Follow. For more information, contact Amy Dennis at 256.638.7964.
• The DeKalb County Fine Arts Theatre will present The Little Mermaid April 29-30 and May 6-7. All shows start at 7 p.m.
• Snead State Community College presents the Community Wind Band Concert on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m., and the Snead State Music Department’s Spring Concert on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Bevill Center Auditorium.
• The 2022 Miss Rhododendron online pageant and interview is scheduled for May 5. Pageant will include only one category this year - the high school senior division. Creative submissions are due by May 2. Visit https://www.mapamentone.com/2022-miss-rhododendron.html.
• The Chris Roberts School of Music will host performances on April 30 at 6 p.m. at 2904 Greenhill Blvd NW. Includes “The Best of the 60’s and Motown” including Willie Underwood and the Underwood Family, accompanied by the students. Tickets are $10. Call 256-996-1547 for more information.
• Bingo to raise money for a private group calling itself Gone But Not Forgotten Friends 101 that participates in laying the Wreaths Across America will be April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Blake Community Center. For $15, participants get a hot dog lunch and become eligible for door prizes. Call 256-605-9696 for details.
• The Family Services of North Alabama is hosting a “Whole-Y Cow Give-A-Away. $10 donation tickets or six for $50 will put you in the drawing to win a whole USDA processed cow raised by M2B Farms of Albertville. Drawing is May 3, 2022. All proceeds go to help fund services from FSNA. Email bonnie@familyservicesna.org for more information.
• The DeKalb County Bama Club Chapter Meeting and Scholarship Banquet is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center featuring guest speaker Dr. Stuart Bell, University of Alabama President. Tickets are $25 each. For more information contact Bob Thomas at bobthomas0813@gmail.com. Make checks payable to: DeKalb County Bama Club 1408 Arrowhead Road NW Fort Payne, AL 35967.
• The Fort Payne City Council meets May 3 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW.
• The Race to Embrace returns on May 6. It will be held this time at the VFW Fairgrounds instead of Fort Payne High School due to renovations underway on campus inside Wildcat Stadium. The Optimist Club is looking for volunteers and sponsors.
• Cinco de Mayo Festival and Rodeo is May 6-7 in Henagar at Limons Mexican Restaurant with a corn hole tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• The Fort Payne Fire Department will host a “Fill the Bucket” car wash fund raiser on May 7 between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Bruce’s Foodland. All proceeds will benefit the completion of Patriots Memorial Park.
• Family Reunion Announcement: Family reunion for the families of Thomas Daniel and Emma Houston or William Esma and Beatrice Houston, or Lum and Alma Spears. May 8 at Lusk Chapel United Methodist in Dawson, Alabama 35963. There will be decorations then Lunch at 12 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring a covered dish; this will be a good time for family to reunite and fellowship together.
• The Fort Payne Chamber will host a “Success in Sixty” program on understanding credit card processing fees and finding ways to save money on May 12 at 11:30 a.m.
• A drive-thru food distribution event will happen May 14, beginning at 9 a.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne. Hosted by Kudzu Millworks and OneGenAway. This is first-come, first served event until resources run out.
• Andiamo Lodge presents an Evening wth Sean of the South, aka storyteller Sean Dietrich, at Sweet Seasons Farm in Valley Head on May 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25, available on Eventbrite.com. A book signing will follow.
• The Henagar City Council holds regular monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Upcoming meetings are May 2 & 16, June 6 & 20, July 4 & 18, August 1 & 15, Sept. 5 & 19, Oct. 3 & 17, Nov. 7 & 21 and Dec. 5 & 19.
• The Adult Education Graduation Ceremony at Northeast Alabama Community College is scheduled for May 16 at 7 p.m. Students who were not able to attend the 2019 graduation due to passing the test after the graduation are welcome to attend this year’s ceremony, which is expected to include three years worth of graduates. There are no longer limits put on the number of family and friends that may come. For more information, call (256) 638-4418, ext. 2279.
• Nashville to Northeast Concert will be May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum, featuring Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters with an opening performance by the fiddle, guitar playing and twang singing Joshua “Mr. Jukebox” Hedley.
• The Annual Business meeting of the Holloman Memorial Gardens and Walnut Grove Cemeteries will be held Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. For additional information call Al Hammond at 256.630.0427.
• The Little River Canyon Center is hosting its 9th annual Bluegrass on the Rim set for Saturday, June 11. Doors open at 6 p.m., and performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased now via www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/.
• The Fort Payne City Council meets June 7 and June 21 at 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW.
• The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2022 on June 25 at the DeKalb Schools Coliseum. For more information, visit https://dcshof.com/.
• The Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville to host the American Made Music Festival, June 10-11. Headlining artists include Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey and Vicent, and Jimmy Fortune, with additional artists to be announced. VIP tickets went on sale Tuesday, Jan. 11, and general public tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14. For tickets purchase visit, https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days will be June 16-19, with tickets now on sale. Teddy Gentry’s “Singing with the Stars” Talent Contest, benefiting the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, will be June 16 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. Tickets may be purchase in advance by calling (256) 997-9700 or purchase at the door.
• As part of Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days, the Fans Songwriters Showcase Spectacular, featuring some off the biggest songwriters in America performing their hits, is scheduled for June 17 at 7 p.m. at Northeast Alabama Community College. This event benefits the June Jam Foundation. Tickets are $64 with the service fee and may be purchased by clicking a banner on the www.nacc.edu website.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days continues on June 18 with a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusively for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club, costing $75 for regular tickets and $125 for VIP tickets. Proceeds benefit the operation of the Fan Club & Museum at 101 Glenn Blvd SW in Fort Payne. Call (256) 845-1646 for information and have your assigned membership number and full name ready.
• Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Days concludes June 19 with Randy Owen’s Pandemonium on the Farm, weather permitting, located at 553 Randy Owen Dr. NE. Gates open at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. A $2 donation to St. Jude is suggested. All guest bags will be checked by security before entering. More details are coming on how fans can donate directly to the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation for Neurological Disorders.
• Fort Payne annual independence day celebration with fireworks and music is planned for June 30 at 7:30 p.m.
• The Boom Days Heritage Celebration is scheduled for Sept. 16 & 17 in downtown Fort Payne.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
• Narcotics Anonymous 24 hour helpline 800-230-5109. www.meaana.com.
• The following programs are offered at the DeKalb County Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave, SE, Fort Payne (call 256-845-8590 for more info):
– Ballroom Dancing Class: Monday 6 pm – 7:30 pm, $5 per week, Ages 14+
– All About Seniors: 1st Thursday of each month at 10 am
– Ceramics/Pottery: (downstairs) Mon. & Wed. 9 am – Noon, Ages 55+
– Duos & Solos Square Dancing Club: Thursday 6:30 pm - 8:30 p.m. EXPERIENCED Square Dancers begin any time, NEW Dancers begin in September and February. $20 per month, Ages 10+
– Exercise Room: available Monday - Friday 8 am - Noon (downstairs), Ages 55+
– Joyful Hearts Homemakers & Community Leaders Club: Friday 9 am – Noon,
– Line Dancing Classes, Tuesday, Ages 55+: Beginner’s Class 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm, Experienced Class 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
– Low Impact Exercise Class for ages 55+: 9:30 am to 10 am, Mon., Wed., & Fri.
– SAIL Exercise Class: Friday 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (Come to 9:30 class to receive approval to join)
– Parkinson’s Support Group: 2nd Thurs. of each month at 1 pm
– Round Dancing: Tuesday 5:30 – 8:30 pm. EXPERIENCED Round Dancers begin any time, NEW dancers begin in June, $5 per class, Ages 14+
– Tai Chi Class: Tuesday 10 am – 11 am
– Veterans’ Breakfast Social: 2nd Thursday of even months from 9 am - 11 am
_ Monday – Friday Programs: Food Assistance, Senior Activity Centers, Prescription Assistance (SenioRx), Medicare Assistance (SHIP), and Rural Public Transportation. Call for details.
Send your upcoming events, and community announcements to cinthia.rico@times-journal.com.
