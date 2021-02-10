A Rainsville woman was arrested on charges of financially exploiting the elderly.
Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department recovered an antique coin collection at a residence during a search warrant on Monday. As a result of the investigation into the coin collection, it was determined to have been stolen from a residence in Hollywood, AL.
Debra Lynn Credille, 45, of Rainsville, was arrested and charged with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davey Allen Campbell, 44, of Scottsboro, was also arrested and was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Hollywood Police assisted Scottsoboro in the investigation.
