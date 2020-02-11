Rainy conditions continue, possible severe weather Wednesday

Sunday morning, DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency announced the DeKalb county area is forecast to see more heavy rainfall.
EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey said, according to the last forecast, we are supposed to receive five to six inches of rain between now and Wednesday, followed by another two to four inches between Thursday and Friday.
Posey advises the public to exercise caution and recommends not driving through flooded roadways or bridges.
“People who live in low land areas or areas close to creeks that will typically flood or see a rise of water needs to be wary,” he said.
According to James Spann from the Alabama News Center meteorologists, due to the recent rains and saturated soil, flooding is a genuine concern. Not only flash flooding but longer-term river flooding.
Posey said another concern is the potential for sliding on the mountainsides this time because of all the rain.
“If you live in the terrain areas and you’re having to commute down to Fort Payne or Chattanooga beware of the potential for sliding soil and rocks and things of that nature as you come down the mountain,” he said.
There is a potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, according to Spann.
“It’s kind of a dual-threat this week since we are getting so much rain, and we’ve already had so much rain and then the potential for severe weather on Wednesday,” said Posey.
He advises people to know where they need to go in the event of severe weather or in the event of a tornado warning that covers their particular home area.
“The biggest thing is to use common sense, don’t drive through flooded roadways, and be aware of your surroundings. If you start to see water rise, leave before it becomes dangerous to do so,” said Posey.
For weather alerts, text DEKALBALERTS to 888777. For updates, follow DeKalb County AL EMA on social media.
