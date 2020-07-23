Gilbert to seek reelection to Geraldine Town Council

Tim Gilbert hopes to be reelected to the Geraldine Town Council in the Aug. 25 Municipal Election.
“I am pleased to announce that I will be seeking reelection for the Town Council of Geraldine. I have served on the council under three different mayors.”
Gilbert said he has multiple qualities that will allow him to continue serving Geraldine.
“I feel my experience, knowledge, interest and love for our town council makes me a viable candidate.
“I love our small town. I have seen a lot of changes in our town and I hope our citizens will give me the pleasure of serving for four more years on Aug. 25.”
