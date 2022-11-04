Matthews elected president of DeKalb Bar Association

Fort Payne Attorney Colby Matthews has assumed the role of DeKalb County Bar Association President. Matthews was elected to the position by the members of the local bar association at its recent continuing education conference at the Little River Canyon Center in October.
Matthews has been practicing law since 2014 and was appointed to serve as the Ninth Judicial Circuit Child Support Referee in early 2022.
He is a 2004 graduate of Fort Payne High School. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2009 and his Juris Doctor from Birmingham School of Law in 2014.
Colby married Dr. Eleanor Isbell Matthews in 2010 and they have one child, Katherine Alan Matthews.
Dr. Isbell Matthews is also a graduate of Fort Payne and earned her medical degree in 2016. She finished her General Surgery Residency with Brookwood Baptist in 2021, and she currently practices medicine in Fort Payne with her esteemed father, Dr. Steve Isbell.
The immediate past president of the local bar, Tamara Neeley of the firm of Watson & Neeley, LLC, concluded her term. She has served as the local bar president since 2015. She plans to remain active in advancing the goals of the local bar.
The members of the local judiciary were on hand to memorialize the passing of the torch.
In a press release, the bench and bar of DeKalb County expressed appreciation for the service of Neeley and looked forward to the leadership of Matthews.
The motto of the Alabama State Bar is “Lawyers Render Service,” and that is certainly the case with your local attorneys.
The local bar leadership is dedicated to communicating with the state bar and enhancing the professionalism among its members.
