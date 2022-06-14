Prices have jumped 8.6% in the last 12 months

The all items index of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.6% for the 12 months ending May, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CPI measures the change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services. The all items less food and energy index rose 6.0% over the last 12 months.
President Joe Biden this week said bringing inflation down is his top economic priority.
He called on Congress to approve a bipartisan plan to bolster American supply chains and increase domestic manufacturing, along with legislation to cut costs, reduce prescription drug and lower utility bills. Biden noted the federal budget deficit has fallen by $1.5 trillion, putting the country on a track for the most deficit reduction in any year on record.
The energy index rose 34.6% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending September 2005. The food index increased 10.1% for the 12-months ending May, the first increase of 10% or more since the period ending March 1981.
The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline and food being the largest contributors.
Average gasoline prices in Alabama have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.61 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 45.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”
Forbes Senior Contributor Robert Rapier explained in a recent article that the pandemic crushed oil demand in 2020 and put some oil companies out of business. With demand soaring again in 2022, domestic oil production has lagged in playing catchup, so insufficient supplies are the predominant reason for the surge in gasoline prices.
The food at home index rose 11.9% over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1979.
