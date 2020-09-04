Local practice offering ministry through dentistry

COVID-19 continues to have ripple effects through the economy, resulting in hard times, sacrifices and suffering, especially for those who find themselves losing their employer-provided insurance and unable to afford urgent dental work.
Unlike a purchase that can be put off to another, hopefully better day, it’s tougher to simply endure a physically painful problem.
Relief is ahead, however, as First United Methodist Church and its Serving Our Savior ministry partner with Fort Payne dentists Anthony Vizzinia and Jena List Baugh to provide free dental services to those with such a need on Friday, September 25.
Steve Chambers, director of the church’s Serving Our Savior ministry, said Vizzinia has in previous months donated his services with tooth extractions, as did fellow local dentist Mark Wilson. Their efforts are directed at helping local people who do not have insurance and are experiencing financial hardship.
“Our church operates a food pantry and helps people who are about to be evicted with their utilities,” Chambers said. “If some dental problem is really hurting someone in that situation, this will help them.”
Chambers said the number of people needing help from the church and Serving Our Savior has grown since stimulus checks ran out and utilities began cutting off service following a three-month grace period starting in March.
“Dr. Vizzinia is really nice to do this,” he said. “We act to determine whether we’ve served someone in the past, confirm they are local and find the prime candidates who really need this assistance.”
The dental work will happen at Vizzinia’s family and cosmetic dentistry office at 302 4th Street SW in Fort Payne. Chambers will notify people of their appointment times on the 25th.
“Dr. Vizzinia has been truly blessed by the Fort Payne and surrounding area communities over the last 32 years. Dr. Baugh has been in the area for over a year now and everyone has welcomed her and made her feel like a part of the community,” a Facebook post from the dental practice read.
“We want to give back and be a blessing in return. We have planned to host an event – Covid Relief through Dentistry… Many people in our area have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to provide free dental services to those with an urgent dental need… We are looking forward to giving back during this unprecedented time and hope you will share this event with as many people as possible so we can help those in need!” the Facebook post continued.
For a screening appointment, call Chambers at (256) 845-1141.
