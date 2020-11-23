Henagar resident offers free meal Thanksgiving Day

For many families struggling this year, sharing a Thanksgiving meal may not seem possible.
Thankfully, there are residents like Mark Young of Henagar who has provided a Thanksgiving meal to the community for the last few years.
“I’ve done this for six or seven years now. It’s something God put on my heart,” said. Young.
The free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place on Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day, at the Community Building's Henagar City Park.
Young said the distribution of meals will be from at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A food truck owner and cook, Young has used his talents to serve meals for residents during past holidays and more recently, he served meals to locals when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Although he has been providing meals locally for years, he said one year, he helped his son, who was in Auburn at the time by cooking to help feed about 3,500 people.
Along with feeding families and individuals, he also provides a meal for about 140 emergency personnel, including law enforcement in DeKalb and Jackson Counties, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and fire departments.
“This year, I am feeding around 800 people. Right now, we have over 400 plates to deliver,” Young said.
He said they will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines and temperatures would be checked to ensure safety.
“We have the community building in Henagar rented. We are going to open up the double doors and set up outside and let people stay six feet apart,” said Young.
Volunteers are still needed to help and donations are welcome until the day of.
“I am asking for volunteers for the Wednesday before and on Thursday because we have about 30 different directions we have to go with the food,” Young said. “If you have no plate or no place, please come eat with us.”
Young said it's all about the lord, the community and giving thanks.
“If you know someone in need, take them a meal,” he said.
Donations can be made at Stop and Save in Henagar and Ider Foodland.
“I want to thank everyone who has donated and helped. God bless you all,” said Young.
If you are interested in donating, need a plate or would like to volunteer, contact Mark Young at 256-605-4387.
