Angie Davis announces bid for election in Henagar

Angie is currently the bookkeeper at Russells Tractor Parts in Scottsboro, AL. She attended Henagar Junior High School and graduated from Sylvania High School. After graduating high school, she earned a degree in accounting. She was appointed in 2017 to the Henagar Library board where she has served as the board chairperson since being appointed. Also in 2017 she was appointed to the Henagar Park board and has enjoyed working to help achieve improvements to both the library and the park. The work that she has done in the Henagar community since 2017 has led her to want to do more. “I have lived in the Henagar community all my life and I have a tremendous love and appreciation for the people here. I see a need for a strong city council that is ready and capable of doing the work needed to ensure that the Henagar community continues to grow and prosper in the future. I would greatly appreciate the support of the people in the Henagar community so that I can help to fill the council position and be that hardworking council member that Henagar needs at this time.”
Henagar municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
