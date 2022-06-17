DeKalb’s Primary Runoff Election is Tuesday, June 21. Five races appear on the GOP ballot for DeKalb County, all state offices.
Katie Britt and Mo Brooks face off for the Republican nomination for United States Senator to replace the retiring Richard Shelby.
Britt received 53% of the vote locally in the May 24 Primary against five other candidates, including Brooks, who received 21% of local support in that contest.
Statewide, Britt received 45% of the vote against 29% for Brooks. The winner on Tuesday will run in the Nov. 8 General Election against the Democrat, Will Boyd, who received 54% locally in his Primary against two challengers.
Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler are the choices for Secretary of State. In the earlier vote, Allen got 38% of DeKalb’s support and Ziegler earned 39%, eliminating two other candidates. Statewide, Allen received 40% to Ziegler’s 43%.
For State Auditor, the GOP choices are Stan Cooke and Andrew Sorrell. Cooke earlier received 31% in DeKalb (33% statewide), Sorrell earned 41% (39%) while a third candidate was eliminated from the running.
For Public Service Commission, Place 1, the ballot has Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall on it. Oden received 27% of the local votes on May 24 against Woodall’s 37%, with two other candidates eliminated. Oden got 34% statewide, Woodall earned 31%.
In the Public Service Commission, Place 2 runoff, it’s Chip Beeker versus Robert L. McCollum. Beeker got 18% locally (43% statewide) and McCollum received 52% (36% statewide), with a third candidate eliminated.
The Democrat ballot contains only one race, for the Governor’s race party nomination to run against incumbent Republican Kay Ivey, who defeated eight challengers to receive 54% of that vote total. Seeking this are Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier. In the May 24 Primary, Flowers received 25% of the county vote while Fortier got 14% in a six-person race for the nomination. Statewide, Flowers finished with 34% to Fortier’s 33%.
The sample official ballots for the Republican and Democrat Primary Run-off Election in DeKalb County can be viewed online at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/.
Secretary of State John Merrill reminded voters that Alabama’s crossover voting law, in effect since 2017, prohibits the practice within a particular election cycle. For example, if a voter cast a ballot in the Republican Primary Election, then they are prohibited from casting a ballot in the Democratic Primary Runoff Election. That voter must cast a ballot in the Republican Primary Runoff Election and vice versa. However, voters who did not participate in the May 24th Primary Election or voters who strictly voted on the constitutional amendment, are free to cast a ballot in either party’s Primary Runoff election.
The Times-Journal will report the results on our Facebook page Tuesday evening.
