Adapting to a new world

It’s normal to feel as if you’ve been side-swiped in times like these. As our grandparents did during the Great Depression, we must face reality because there’s no wishing this away.
In times like these, I look for inspiration. The late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill guided Great Britain through the horrors of WWII. Words spoken 80 years ago remain relevant today…
“If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
Great advice for enduring any adversity.
“We shall draw from the heart of suffering itself the means of inspiration and survival… Let our advance worrying become advance thinking and planning.”
We’ll also emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient, our creativity rising to meet unprecedented challenges.
“Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference.”
Remaining positive will make the slog ahead more bearable.
“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on... There are a terrible lot of lies going about the world, and the worst of it is that half of them are true.”
Churchill could have been describing rumors and misinformation spread on social network or the panic emerging from uncertainty.
“Never… has so much been owed by so many to so few.”
His words, describing British soldiers, could be applied today to the men and women staffing our hospitals and restocking store shelves.
“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things.”
Our leaders have been criticized for poor preparation. Churchill understood that political opponents are always looking for openings to attack, but he also accepted responsibility for failings.
“If you have an important point to make, don’t try to be subtle or clever. Use a pile driver. Hit the point once. Then come back and hit it again. Then hit it a third time - a tremendous whack.”
Millions are still dismissing coronavirus as a hoax or downplaying the risks out of denial, anger or greed.
“When you are winning a war almost everything that happens can be claimed to be right and wise.”
Human beings under stress may be forced to make difficult choices. We will let fear get the best of us.
“These are not dark days: these are great days – the greatest days our country has ever lived… Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves, that if [society] lasts for a thousand years, men will still say, ‘This was their finest hour.’”
The challenge is great, but so is America’s grit and determination.
“Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.”
Rings so true right now.
"It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
We’ve seen this coming since late 2019, and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
“We are stripped bare by the curse of plenty… Some people regard private enterprise as a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look on it as a cow they can milk. Not enough people see it as a healthy horse, pulling a sturdy wagon… When we look back on all the perils through which we have passed, why should we fear for our future? We have come safety through the worst.”
Our economy, so vigorous just days ago, is taking an unprecedented hit, and now the shock and fear of abrupt change matches fear of the virus. We will return to normal once we have a vaccine.
“Victory, at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be; for without victory, there is no survival… One ought never to turn one’s back on a threatened danger and try to run away from it. If you do that, you will double the danger. But if you meet it promptly and without flinching, you will reduce the danger by half. Never run away from anything. Never!... Never, never, never give up.”
What he said.
Take care out there.
— Steven Stiefel is a staff writer at the Times-Journal. His column appears in Saturday editions. Email: steven.stiefel@times-journal.com.
