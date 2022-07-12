Local Wreaths Across America Volunteers Participate in Giving in July

National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is celebrating its annual Giving in July campaign — a month dedicated to the volunteer groups and individuals who give back to their communities while helping to share the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.
Hannah White Arnett Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 are proud to be a Sponsorship Group through the organization’s national program. Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military throughout the year. Giving in July celebrates these groups and highlights the opportunity to ‘do good twice’ through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths through the organization’s Group Sponsorship Program.
Through this national program, WAA has given back more than $17 million in local contributions over the last 14 years.
The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. This year, on Wreaths Across America Day, December 17, 2022, more than 3,100 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, including local at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne, AL.
You can help Hannah White Arnett Chapter NSDAR and DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 by sponsoring a veteran’s wreath at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AL0115P or by contacting WAA Location Coordinator Linda Jones at linnajones@bamabuz.com.
Each $15 sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021 alone, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,100 participating locations nationwide.
Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.
