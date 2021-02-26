Weekly COVID vaccination clinics start March 1

For logistical purposes, the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will take over distribution of vaccines for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus starting March 1.
EMA Director Anthony Clifton said the Alabama Department of Public Health will stop administering the immunizations for the coronavirus at the DeKalb County Health Department as it has been doing each Monday. That facility proved less than ideal for this purpose because it lacks a large amount of parking and is located in a cul-de-sac on Colvin Way parallel to Briarwood Avenue.
“Switching to the drive-through point of distribution like we did at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville on January 19 is logistically better because you never leave your car and we don’t have to worry about social distancing or people wearing their masks,” Clifton said.
On Monday, March 1, 400 new doses will be available at the Agri-Business Center by appointment.
To schedule a future vaccination, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline at 855-566-5333 or visit https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov to see a list of clinics.
The approved vaccines require two doses. On Tuesday, March 2, second doses will be administered at the same location to those who received their first dose on January 19; the date was rescheduled due to recent winter weather on Feb. 19. These 500 people are advised to bring the white card they received following that earlier vaccination, Clifton said.
Clifton said drive-through clinics will continue each Monday for as long as needed, with another scheduled at the Agribusiness Center parking lot in Rainsville on March 8 that is specifically intended to follow up with the second dose for those who receive their first of the two doses on March 1.
Clifton seeks to clear up confusion because schedulers in Montgomery have mistakenly given the Rainsville location for appointments on the 15th and 22nd.
“About 2,000 people were given this bad info and anyone who has an appointment for March 15th or 22nd should plan to instead come to the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne,” he said.
On March 15, those with appointments for first or second doses will be routed into the fairgrounds off 20th Street NE beside the Fort Payne Water Department into the North gate, progressing in line toward a tent where volunteers in personal protective equipment will collect information and then administer the shot.
After waiting 15 minutes to monitor for any side effects, the vaccinated persons can then exit the fairgrounds, turning left onto 18th Street NE, past Williams Avenue Elementary School. Clifton said those leaving the fairgrounds will be directed toward Godfrey Avenue to avoid traffic backing up at the railroad crossing.
EMA is looking for volunteers to assist with these weekly drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics and calls on any willing physicians, physician’s assistants, dentists, veterinarians, registered nurses, practical nurses, paramedics, advanced EMTs, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, health profession students and retirees from these professions who hold medical license status.
Other volunteers can assist as volunteer runners, phone answerers, greeters, traffic control and monitoring. To join in the vaccine rollout effort, complete the form at https://bit.ly/2P6YvmN.
The demand for vaccine continues to exceed supply and the priority for DeKalb Regional Medical Center continues to be making sure front line workers and those 65 years old and older get vaccinated.
To sign up for an email notification when vaccine becomes available to additional priority groups, visit https://www.alcovidvaccine.gov/notify.
Both vaccines approved for emergency use authorization have required extremely cold storage before being activated, but on Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced the Pfizer vaccine no longer has to be kept in ultra-low temperatures.
All 500 doses in each batch received must be administered within a few hours to avoid any waste.
The FDA advisory committee is considering a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for emergency use. It consists of only one dose and doesn’t involve rigorous cold chain requirements.
Since March 13, 2020, Alabama has remained under a Safer at Home order from Gov. Kay Ivey. The current extension lasts until 5 p.m. on March 5 unless extended, rescinded or modified.
As of Friday, DeKalb had seen 8,436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 174 deaths, according to ADPH statistics.
Statewide, there have been 45,365 hospitalizations and at least 285,130 recoveries are presumed from the 491,849 confirmed infections among Alabamians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.