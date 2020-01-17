The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame has selected eight inductees to the Class of 2020. This is the first time in five years that a class has been honored.
The board’s president, C.M. Sanford, said they are inducting eight members to the class this year since it has been a few years since they had a class.
“There were over 30 nominees this year and it was really hard to choose just eight” said Sanford. “They were all very deserving”
The Hall of Fame is also going to honor 18 high school students from Fort Payne High School and DeKalb County Schools. Two of those students will be awarded scholarships from the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame. This year’s inductees for the Class of 2020 are:
Mike Holtzclaw
• Fort Payne Class of 1966: a four-year starter at Fort Payne High School and went on to play football at Auburn University
Butch Cassidy
• Fort Payne Class of 1964: went on to be a girls basketball coach at Fort Payne, DeKalb and Jackson County Schools and played an instrumental part in building the girls basketball program
Mike Shirey
• Fort Payne Class of 1977: lettered in five sports and went on to play football at Auburn University for Coach Pat Dye
Brent Tinker
• Ider Class of 1997: went on to become the head football coach at Ider High School and is currently an assistant football coach at Fort Payne High School
Michael Dryer
• Fort Payne Class of 1992: a 10-time state champion and went on to run track at the University of Alabama
Mitch Hedgepeth
• Crossville Class of 2008: went on the play basketball at Belmont and lead them to 96 victories and 3 post seasons appearances
Donnie Jones
• Collinsville Class of 1975: a three sports all-star and currently the principal at Collinsville School
Bob Jones
• Valley Head class of 1967: went on to play fullback at Tennessee Tech then transferred to JSU to play as a linebacker, was instrumental in building the girls soccer program at Fort Payne
A full story on each inductee will be released in the April edition of DeKalb Living Magazine and the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame program.
A banquet will be held at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on June 13 at 6 p.m. to honor these inductees and the high school students. Tickets include a meal and a copy of the program. They will be on sale from the board for the event.
If you would like to purchase tickets or an advertisement for the program, contact DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame President C.M. Sanford at 256-996-0513 or email csanford1717@yahoo.com or contact Vice President Harold Bouldin at 256-638-5582.
