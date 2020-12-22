Filling your heart and stomach this holiday

This Christmas is unlike any other for many DeKalb County residents, with the nation continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Community members have organized a free homemade takeout lunch on Christmas Day.
Meals can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last at Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ.
Volunteer Jennifer Johnson said like many families this year, their family Christmas plans were not coming together as they had in previous years.
“God had really put it on my heart to give back because we have been so fortunate through all of the craziness that has gone on in 2020,” she said. “So, when I realized that our Christmas day family lunch was not going to happen, this idea came to mind.”
Johnson said although she was the one who pitched the idea to the family, she barely got the words out before others were agreeing and making plans to help.
If you can’t afford a big meal for your family or you are tired of cooking, tired of dining out, or want to see a friendly face, volunteers invite you to enjoy a free meal to-go this Christmas Day.
“Let us bring some joy to your day,” said volunteers.
The homemade meal includes ham, dressing, creamed corn, okra, pintos, and rolls or cornbread. The menu is subject to change.
Meals are also available for delivery for those who are not able to pick them up.
“We hope to be able to deliver to anyone who needs it within a reasonable distance,” Johnson said. “It will definitely be helpful to us if people can notify us of their need for delivery ahead of time. However, we will be accommodating day-of calls that we received to the best of our abilities.”
For those interested in delivery, contact volunteers by calling (256)997-6949 or emailing jennlaurad@gmail.com.
The Christmas lunch is not affiliated with a specific organization but rather spearheaded by volunteers, including family and friends within the community who Johnson said are graciously donating their time or money to make the event possible.
“We are gladly accepting donations and volunteers. Donations can be made at Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ in Fort Payne,” she said. “We are asking that anyone who wishes to volunteer do so by making homemade desserts that can be individually wrapped, such as brownies, cookies, small cakes, candies, etc.”
Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can contact Johnson and other volunteers by calling 256-997-6949 or emailing jennlaurad@gmail.com.
Johnson credits God for the idea saying he only used her “to get the ball rolling.”
“We want to give God all the glory for this opportunity to serve him by serving others,” she said. “We hope that this small act will inspire someone else to do a small act and so on.”
Johnson describes the act by quoting one of her favorite authors, Bob Goff, “Jesus didn’t tell us to just love the people who are close to us or to love when it’s convenient. He told us to love everybody, always. No one has to go without if we’re all generous with what we’ve been given.”
Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ is located at 2904 Gault Ave, S Fort Payne, AL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.