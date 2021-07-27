DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 was honored to host a Flag Retirement Ceremony Saturday, July 10. During this ceremony, Post 3128 retired 329 flags, adding to the total of over 1,100 flags being retired this past year.
Proper flag disposal, known as a Flag Retirement Ceremony, is one of the many patriotic duties that DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 performs often. The U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k states, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
However, this cannot take place without a strong community that embodies patriotism. We cannot thank the DeKalb County community enough for understanding the importance proper flag disposal. A community that understands that our flag deserves respect until its final retirement.
Post 3128 Commander Eric Dudash, an Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom stated, “This community understands that our weathered and frayed flags deserve to be treated with the utmost respect and represent our great nation and its citizens. The total numbers of flags retired today, and this past year, speak high volumes of what this community stands for.”
Because of the organization’s long history with the U.S. flag, VFW has recommended procedures for disposal. According to VFW standards, flags must be folded in a customary manner, much the same as it would be for a funeral detail. Then, the flag should be placed on a fairly large fire, which is sufficient enough to ensure the total consumption of the flag.
Currently the Post has two “mailbox style” drop boxes for flags that are old, weathered, faded, ripped or torn. One is located in front of the ticket office at the DeKalb County VFW Post 3128 Fairgrounds, and the other is located in front of Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne, AL.
If you have a flag that is in need of an honorable disposal, please utilize these convenient boxes.
Again, the Post cannot thank the community enough for its involvement with this program, what it stands for, and the support it provides to the veterans living in this community.
