The Outfield Angels kicked off their 2022 season against the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department last Thursday at Fort Payne High School. The baseball team is composed of special needs members of all ages who come out to showcase their baseball skills.
Outfield Angels take on DeKalb Law Enforcement
- Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal
