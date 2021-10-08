Conquerors rally past Tigers in 1st half

Ashton Brown and Eian Bain each rushed for a first-half touchdown in the Valley Head Tigers’ 21-14 loss against the Coosa Christian Conquerors at Valley Head High School on Friday night.
Brown ran for an 82-yard scoring run and Bain added a 2-point conversion run to give the Tigers (3-5, 3-2 Class 1A, Region 7) an 8-7 lead with 1:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Coosa Christian (4-3, 3-1) pulled ahead 13-8 early in the second quarter before Bain scored on an 11-yard run at the 7:13 mark. The score gave the Tigers a 14-13 edge.
A touchdown pass with 7:13 remaining in the first half gave Coosa Christian the go-ahead score.
The Tigers are idle next week before returning to host Sumiton Christian in a region finale Friday, Oct. 22.
