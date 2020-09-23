Gearing up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Each year, The Times-Journal prints our "Pink Paper" in mid-October to highlight local breast cancer survivors, remember lost loved ones and bring awareness to prevention and treatment.
This year, we would like to feature three to five breast cancer survivors and their stories. We would also like to speak with someone about their journey of losing a loved one to breast cancer and honor their loss.
If you have nominations for local survivor stories, please email them to emily.kirby@times-journal.com or tricia.clinton@times-journal.com. Please include a contact phone number for the person to be featured.
If you have lost a loved one to breast cancer and would like to tell your story, please email the above addresses with contact information as well.
If your organization or business is conducting awareness or fundraising events, we would also like to hear from you.
Please help us honor the community during Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.