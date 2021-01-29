COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expanded in Alabama to include persons ages 65 through 74 and others

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.