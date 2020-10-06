Cornerstone to close due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 exposure, Cornerstone Christian Academy is closing after Wednesday for an unannounced number of days.
In a statement made on the school's Facebook page, CCA said:
"Due to the number of COVID exposures, K5-6th grade school will close following Extended School Day tomorrow October 7. Note: If your child has been exposed to COVID by a family member please keep them at home tomorrow.
Due to nonexposure, the Preschool will remain open at this time.
All K5 through 12th-grade students will return to class on Monday, October 19th, which will end our regularly scheduled Fall Break."
