Stiefel to seek reelection to Rainsville Council

Rainsville City Councilmember Marshall Stiefel has announced his bid for re-election to the Council. Stiefel is currently serving in his first term.
Stiefel is a lifelong resident of Rainsville, a Plainview High School graduate, and an alumnus of Athens State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
He has worked in his family business, S&S Auto Sales for 15 years and more recently, served as a distribution manager and Torch Talk co-host at Southern Torch. He also serves as the District Chair of the DeKalb County Republican Party.
“Throughout my first term as a member of the Rainsville City Council, I have tried to look out for the best interest of our citizens and keep them informed on what goes on behind the scenes of this city,” said Stiefel. “I ask the questions that the people don’t get to.” “I have always strived for transparency and fairness as your representative on the council,” he continued.
Stiefel is married to his wife of 13 years, Nicole Tate Stiefel and the couple has two daughters, Landrie and Ruby. Nicole is employed as a preschool special needs teacher at Fyffe. The family are members of Guest Baptist Church in Fyffe.
“My parents, Charlie and Greta Stiefel instilled Christian values in me from an early age; therefore, I firmly believe that we need to keep a voice of reason on the council who can keep the ‘good ole boys’ network in check,” Stiefel concluded. “I hope that you will send me back knowing that I will be an advocate for the people who will never stop defending your rights to live the best life possible in the City of Rainsville.”
Rainsville municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, August 25.
