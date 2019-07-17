At approximately 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Chief Randy Bynum said a call about a domestic violence situation came into the Fort Payne Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the area of the 4100 block of Fischer Road NE. The caller said there was a male subject attempting to pour gasoline on a female subject who was the home owner. Bynum said when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, later identified as Jeffery Scott Johnson, age 40, of Fort Payne, had stolen a white minivan and left the scene.
While officers were gathering information on the domestic call, Johnson came back by the residence. The victim and the officers identified the van, and officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Bynum said. Johnson turned onto Dean Road and traveled approximately a mile turning off his lights and traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to elude officers before turning into a driveway. Johnson backed out of the driveway and attempted to ram a Fort Payne Police vehicle. Johnson’s vehicle ended up in the ditch along side Dean Road.
Bynum said a Fort Payne police officer attempted to get Johnson to put his vehicle in park and exit the van, but Johnson refused officers commands and accelerated toward the officer. The Fort Payne police officer fired his service weapon at Johnson’s vehicle, as he was in fear of being struck by Johnson. Johnson was struck by gunfire and treated at the scene by Fort Payne officers, DeKalb County Sheriff’s officers, Fort Payne Fire and Rescue personnel and DeKalb County Ambulance Service Personnel.
Chief Bynum said Johnson was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center where he was treated for his gun shot wounds and later airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee. At the present time, Johnson is being charged with Theft of Property in the first degree and Domestic Violence in the second degree. Each charge has a $100,000 bond for a total of $200,000. The investigation continues with more charges forthcoming, Bynum said.
Bynum said the investigation teams consisted of Fort Payne Police Department detectives, State Bureau of Investigation, Jacksonville State Center for Applied Forensics Unit and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
