Local officers assist combat veteran

Two Rainsville police officers were recognized with Letters of Commendation at Monday night’s council meeting.
Councilman Derek Rosson and Police Chief Kevin Smith spoke on a recent incident in the community that led to two officers assisting a combat veteran in distress.
On June 27, Assistant Chief Josh Wigley and Patrolman Dean White were dispatched to the home of a resident diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder who was in “serious distress.”
The two officers were able to talk with and help the veteran, who was reportedly feeling suicidal. Smith said the situation was recently brought to his attention by the resident himself and a veteran’s association.
Rosson said, as a veteran, little acts of kindness like these two officers showed, are vital to our local veterans and the community as a whole.
“They went over there and helped him out and talked to him, and it goes a long way,” he said. “You don’t really know what someone is going through when they’ve been through something like that. Myself, I kind of know how it is, and when you get out of a situation like what we went through, it’s hard to talk about it. It’s hard to lean on somebody to talk about it. You don’t really know what people are going through.”
Smith said with veteran suicide rates so high in the United States, it was important that Wigley and White “showed nothing but professionalism, integrity and a servant’s heart.”
“There’re 22 veterans a day that commit suicide as a result of PTSD,” Smith said. “These officers went above and beyond, they stayed with this man, who was diagnosed with PTSD. He is a combat veteran. They stayed with him and made sure he got the help he deserved.”
Smith said those that reached out to him were very touched by the “love and generosity” the two officers showed to a resident in need.
“I thought it was appropriate to put a letter of commendation in their file to recognize what they’ve done,” Smith said.
Smith said the letter will go into each of the officers’ personal files.
The council also:
• renewed their contract with the Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center.
• approved the hire of a patrolman to allow the department to make the August 2, 2019 deadline for training.
• approved to close the Sewer Expansion Account with First Southern State Bank.
• approved to put out a bid for a 2015 Chevrolet 1500 extended cab truck for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Bid opening will be July 26 at 12 p.m.
• approved to place headwall on First Street and two on Harrison Street for $2,500.
• accepted the bid from Wiregrass Construction for $278,971.10 for the resurfacing and striping of Harrison Street, Oak Drive, First Avenue SW, Second Avenue SW, Third Avenue SW, Fourth Avenue SW and Massingill Lane. Councilman Bejan Taheri said he lives on one of the before named streets and would like to abstain his vote.
• approved to purchase a Ford F250 diesel with 80,000 miles for the fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.