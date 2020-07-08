“I'm Phillip Smith and I am running for a seat on the Fort Payne City Council. I would appreciate your vote on August 25.”
Why Phillip Smith?
“I'll bring business experience to running the city: from finances to strategic planning to making sure we are challenging and supporting our most valuable assets - our city employees,” he said.
“Can we pay our bills not just today or next month, but one year from now? What about four years from now? Can we service the city's debt? How will the pandemic affect the city's financial health? Failing to plan is planning to fail. We need to make sure that we are sound financially not just now, but in the future.”
What is our future as a city?
“We need to make a plan as to where we want to go. Do we focus primarily on industrial recruiting or do we focus on tourism as the future for our city. Planning for one doesn't mean we abandon the other. But by establishing our priorities our decisions are easy. And planning for the future includes promoting and supporting the existing businesses we have now.”
The city's employees. Are the right people in the right place? Are there clear lines of authority?
“It's as simple as this - does everyone know who their boss is? Or are the city employees being moved from one project to another with no clear lines of authority or a plan?”
“And most importantly are our most valuable assets being paid properly? Can you work for the City of Fort Payne and make a decent wage? Is our pay scale for our employees on par with similar cities our size? Are our policemen leaving the department so they can make more money 15 miles away?”
Smith wants to want to hear from you. Call him on his cell 256-996-0991 or email at phillip@phillipsmithcitycouncil.com.
“Check out my campaign’s web site: www.phillipsmithcitycouncil.com. Or you can point your smart phone’s camera at the QR Code [in the photos above], and it will take you to the site.”
“Thanks for reading this and considering me.”
