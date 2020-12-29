The 2020 Marine Toys for Tots campaign came to a closing as DeKalb County volunteers served more than 1200 children this Christmas.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of fundraisers, volunteers improvised, adapted and pushed forward implementing a new strategy to accept toy donations for this year's campaign.
“We’ve had the most response from this community ever, this year in donations of toys, checks and online giving,” said Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County Coordinator LaRue Hardinger. “Plus, a total of 44 toys were donated using our 2020 Walmart event registry.”
With the community's help, a total of 456 local families and 1,249 children were served, including four non-profit agencies.
“The need was definitely greater this year and our community rose to meet that need,” said Hardinger. “I am so proud to be a part of such a loving, caring, generous community.”
As distribution day grew near, the Wigly Trucking LLC and Rocking E Trucking company provided a tractor-trailer to aid in the movement of toys to the Fort Payne Alabama National Guard Armory with the help of Commandant Kevin Ellis, Sgt Joseph Maks, members of the Fort Payne Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) and members of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Det. #1404.
Other changes this year due to the pandemic included the handling of distribution. Hardinger said the public was not allowed inside the Armory as in previous years. Instead, volunteers checked I.D. and confirmed family numbers while local Marines and JROTC cadets pulled and loaded the bags of toys for each family.
“It worked so well and smoothly,” she said. “Everyone wore masks and worked professionally while having so much fun.”
Closing out their eighth consecutive year of a hands-on approach in DeKalb County, the Marine Toys for Tots thanked everyone who donated to help DeKalb’s families who were hit especially hard in 2020.
“I have so many groups to thank, I am at a loss for words,” Hardinger said. “We are so grateful to the JROTC and the FP Alabama National Guard Armory for the critical roles they played in helping our Marines serve DeKalb County’s citizens at a time when they are most discouraged.”
Hardinger said personal thank you letters will be sent out to contributors, and certificates and plaques will be awarded at the start of 2021.
“Thank you all for the part you played in making this happen,” she said.
